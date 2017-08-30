UN denounces Venezuela’s rights abuses

The widespread rights abuses committed against protestors in Venezuela has left democracy "barely alive," the UN said Wednesday.



A fresh UN report warned that the rights situation in Venezuela was at "grave risk" of unravelling further as the authorities continue to systematically and brutally repress demonstrators, and urged international action.



Recent actions by Venezuela's authorities "support the feeling that what is left of democratic life in Venezuela is being squeezed," UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein told reporters in Geneva, where the report was being launched.



He said there had clearly been "an erosion of democratic life.""It must be barely alive, if still alive."





