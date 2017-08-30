Kremlin says got Trump adviser e-mail but ignored it

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday he had received an e-mail in January 2016 from an adviser to Donald Trump about a Moscow real estate project, but said he had neither replied nor discussed it with Putin.



The Washington Post reported this week that Michael Cohen, one of Trump's closest business advisers, had e-mailed Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesperson, seeking his help in advancing a stalled Trump Tower development project in Moscow. Trump was running to become president at the time.



Peskov, answering questions about the matter on a conference call, said he had seen the e-mail among many others he said he received every day, but had not responded to it because the request was not the kind of thing he dealt with in his job.



"I can confirm that among the mass of e-mails there was an e-mail from Mr. Michael Cohen. This really happened," said Peskov.



He said Cohen had written about "a certain Russian company and certain people" who wanted to build a skyscraper in Moscow and wanted his help in making the stalled project a reality.





