Peninsula solution includes sanctions, peace talks: FM

China on Wednesday reminded relevant parties to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions, which do not only include putting pressure on Pyongyang using sanctions but also peaceful and diplomatic means to resolve the issue.

The statement comes following British Prime Minister Teresa May's demand that China do more to stop North Korea from practicing provocative missile tests

"Every time the situation on the Korean Peninsula becomes tense, many comments surface. The common one is that China should do more to increase pressure on North Korea," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular briefing on Wednesday. She also asked relevant parties whether they are fully implementing UN resolutions or doing so selectively.

"China takes an objective and fair position to make positive and relentless efforts to play our role. At the same time, I want to ask relevant parties, when they say China should do more to increase pressure, whether they are implementing UN Security Council resolutions in their entirety or selectively implementing them? That is to say they only pay attention to sanctions and pressure, and ignore peace talks," she said.

This was a response to May's remarks on Tuesday that "China has a key role to play here in terms of the pressure they can bring on North Korea." She made the comments before visiting Japan. Earlier that day, North Korea test fired a missile over Japan, which is considered as the most provocative one in recent years and prompted the Japanese government to issue an alert to residents in the path of the missile to take cover.

"I think I have made clear what the UK is looking at and what the UK wants, which are discussions about further sanctions on North Korea and about the sort of change that China can bring," May was quoted as saying by The Independent. "We would encourage China to do everything it can to bring pressure on North Korea to stop this."

Hua said that China has always been committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace and stability in the region, but those countries that only call on sanctions are undermining the outcome of peaceful dialogue, such as the joint statement reached by the fourth round of six-party talks in 2005.

"Sometimes, they are fishing in troubled waters. When it comes to sanctions, they rush to the front; when we promote peace talks, they ignore it. These are not the attitudes and actions of a responsible country."

Trump on Wednesday responded to the latest North Korean missile launch on his Twitter: "The US has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!"

Hua said only emphasizing pressure and sanctions is creating a vicious cycle of developing nuclear missiles from one side and imposing sanctions from the other. And since security is at the core of the Korean Peninsula issue, and the key to the issue is in the hands of the US and North Korea, only when the parties directly concerned take responsibility will the problem be resolved.

"The UN Security Council today issued a statement expressing the consensus of the international community. On one hand, it requests North Korea to stop all nuclear programs and calls on all member states to implement the council's sanctions resolutions against it. On the other hand, the UN also said it is committed to resolving the issue through peaceful, diplomatic means. I hope relevant parties can implement the resolutions," she said.