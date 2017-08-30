City to assess complainers’ mood before making relevant decisions

Local government officials of Yinchuan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, said they will carefully study complainers' "emotion" for their decision-making process.



According to the Administration Center of The Smart City of Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia, the local government will record the complainers' tone and emotion when they call the government hotline to lodge complaints, which will be categorized and analyzed attentively, The Beijing News reported on Tuesday.



The complainers' moods will be categorized into four brackets - "peaceful, downcast, emotional and out-of-control," the newspaper said, adding that the Yinchuan city government would carefully evaluate complaints from complainers who are "downcast, emotional and out-of-control" while speaking on the phone.



The data of a caller's "speaking mode," coupled with his or her complaint content, will be sent to relevant government departments for administrative assessment and management, the report said.



The officials who are bombarded with more "emotional and out-of-control" complaints will note it in their annual work assessment.



"The move is to prevent malignantly harmful events from happening, and to calm the emotional callers," Gan Quan, an official of the Yinchuan smart-city center, told The Beijing News in an interview.



Nevertheless, the official added that there is no scientific procedure or unified standard yet to evaluate a callers' "speaking mode."



The center said that until 10am of Monday, they had received 541 "out-of-control" phone calls in addition to 4,885 "emotional" complaints.



Among the callers' gripes, noise pollution is the biggest issue to provoke citizens to complain in Yinchuan, according to the data collected by the center.



The center also said that city citizens are more likely to lose their temper when stuck in prolonged traffic jams and facing children's education problems.



Global Times