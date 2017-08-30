Watchdog bans outsourcing, renting new media content

China's new media platforms are required to strictly manage their editorial teams and are forbidden from outsourcing, renting or transferring their editorial business, China's top media regulator said Tuesday.



"New media platforms affiliated with publishers must abide by the same standards as traditional media, implement the correct orientation of public opinion in every post and procedure, especially on their websites, Sina Weibo and WeChat," the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) announced on its website.



New media affiliated with news publishers cannot outsource, rent or transfer their websites' editorial business, the SAPPRFT said.



Those media need to strictly manage their editorial teams, verify their news through multiple sources and only publish stories when the orientation of public opinion is correct.



On-duty reporters, editors, department heads and chief editors would be held accountable for posting unauthorized news reports, it said.



The announcement also said media accounts must not make misleading, boastful or twisted headlines by using vague words.



News on obscenity, gambling, violence and other content that damages social morality and violates national laws are prohibited from being published.



Global Times





