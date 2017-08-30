Colleges set up Party committee teacher departments

Universities affiliated with Communist Party of China (CPC) have established departments devoted to strengthening teachers' ideology and political consciousness.



According to recent reports made by the CPC's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), several top universities, including Zhejiang University and the Central University of Finance and Economics, have established "Party committee teacher departments."



The commission didn't mention whether Tsinghua University in Beijing has set up such a department, but it said the school "will build a teacher development center, guide new teachers as well as increase workshops for young teachers on both Marxist theory and university culture."



The CCDI recently reported the outcome of its inspections at 29 universities from February to April, news website thepaper.cn reported.



The Party committee teacher department at Peking University was set up in 2015, and those at Central South University and Southwest Jiaotong University were also recently established, The Beijing News reported.



"Universities are essential places for establishing socialist core values, especially when more teachers have an overseas educational background, and Western textbooks were introduced at Chinese universities," Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



"Although we need to be open-minded toward Western culture, Chinese universities shall be the mainstream places for Marxism," Su said.



"The Party's leadership at academic institutions guarantees the building of universities with socialism with Chinese characteristics," Huang Wenbin, a professor at Renmin University of China, was quoted by the Guangming Daily in May.



Teachers shall not only be responsible for students and their own professional knowledge, but also fulfill ideological education to students, Huang said.



The Global Times found that Party committee teacher departments in many universities have been set up and led by human resources departments.



Thirty-one universities are affiliated with the CPC in China, thepapaer.cn reported. The Party secretary and principals in those institutions are the equivalent of vice ministers.



Meanwhile, public schools across China will use textbooks approved by the Ministry of Education starting Friday, a move which Zheng Fuzhi, the assistant minister of education, said "will strength national ideology, implement the Party's education policy and socialist core values," Guangming Daily reported on Tuesday.



