Mongolian parliament to hold session on dismissal of prime minister

The Mongolian parliament issued an ordinance Wednesday on convening an extraordinary session to discuss the removal of the country's prime minister.



According to the ordinance issued by the parliament's speaker Miyegombyn Enkhbold, the session of the State Great Khural (Mongolia's parliament) scheduled for Aug. 30 to Sept. 7 will discuss the dismissal of Erdenebat Jargaltulga, the incumbent prime minister.



Last week, 30 members from the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) in parliament supported the petition to remove Jargaltulga from office.



Jargaltulga violated national law on key economic issues related to concession deals, allowances for Mongolian children and stock shares in a mining company, among others, said Parliament member Ayursaikhan Tomorbaatar.



"We observed that his actions and decisions were only to serve the interests of several groups, but not for the interests of the ordinary people of Mongolia," Tomorbaatar said.



According to Mongolia laws, the petition demanding the dismissal of Jargaltulga must be discussed and resolved within 15 days.



Erdenebat, 44, of the MPP, took office in July 2016.

