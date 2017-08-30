Turkey marks 95th anniversary of Victory Day in independence war

Turkey celebrated on Wednesday the 95th anniversary of Victory Day, which marks the Turkish victory against Greek forces at the Battle of Dumlupinar, the final battle of the Turkish War of Independence in 1922.



The celebrations began with an official ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior officials and high-ranking military staff laid a wreath.



"We will continue to protect our country, which was entrusted us by you, beloved martyrs and heroic veterans, at the cost of your lives," Erdogan said.



Turkey's victory over the Greek military on Aug. 30, 1922 in the Battle of Dumlupinar in Turkey's Western province of Kutahya was the last large engagement between the two armies in the War of Independence, which played a vital role in the establishment of the Republic of Turkey in 1923.

