Pilot killed in helicopter crash in western Ukraine

A private helicopter crashed in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region, killing a pilot, the State Service for Emergencies said in a statement on Wednesday.



The debris from the Robinson R22 B helicopter and the body of the pilot were found by rescuers on Tuesday in the forest area of the Carpathian Mountains, the statement said.



According to previous reports, a 53-year-old resident of the western city of Lviv who went missing on Monday was the victim of the crash.



Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

