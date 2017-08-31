Pilot killed in helicopter crash in western Ukraine

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/31 0:07:45
A private helicopter crashed in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region, killing a pilot, the State Service for Emergencies said in a statement on Wednesday.
The debris from the Robinson R22 B helicopter and the body of the pilot were found by rescuers on Tuesday in the forest area of the Carpathian Mountains, the statement said.
According to previous reports, a 53-year-old resident of the western city of Lviv who went missing on Monday was the victim of the crash.
Police have launched an investigation into the accident.