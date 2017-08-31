More than 1 mln Chinese college students sign up for army

The figure showed that more college students would like to devote themselves to national defense and serve the country, said Xu Mei, spokesperson for the



The ministry will help with physical and political examinations to recruit more soldiers from colleges, Xu said.



In July this year, the military asked to raise the proportion of college student recruits.

