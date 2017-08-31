East African bloc congratulates Kenya on banning of shopping plastic bags

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has congratulated Kenya and its Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for taking a bold step in banning the production and use of shopping plastic bags in Kenya.



Plastic bags have become one of the most damaging elements to the environment in the region, noted the East African bloc in its statement on Wednesday.



"The impact of plastic bags on our urban environment is conspicuous in our cities and towns in the region, where it can be seen that the sewerage systems are clogged and trees are festooned with plastics. In a similar manner, our inland and marines ecosystems are polluted with plastic bags," it said.



It further stated that the terrestrial and marine plastic bag pollution has a negative impact on the health of terrestrial and marine animal resources, which in turn has negative impact on human health and economic development of the region.



Banning of plastic bags would therefore go a long way towards improving the human, animal and environmental health as well as the economic development in the region.



IGAD believes the bold step taken by Kenya is going to contribute greatly to the protection of the environment and would promote integration in the environment sector in the region.



IGAD is proud to be associated with the achievements in protecting the environment in the region and commits itself to promote the Kenya's experience and other best practices in the region.

