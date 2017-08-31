Ukraine sends airplane to help battle wildfires in Georgia

Ukraine has sent a firefighting aircraft to Georgia to assist it in battling wildfires in the country's mountainous region, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Wednesday.



The An-32-P plane and its crew will join the efforts to put out fires in a forest near the resort town of Abastumani in southern Georgia, the agency said in a statement.



The air support was dispatched by the order of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the request of the Georgian side, it said.



The An-32-P plane is a firefighting aircraft, capable of carrying up to 8,000 liters of water in four reservoirs.



Wildfires have been raging in Georgia for more than a week. According to the Georgian Interior Ministry, about 1,000 firefighters and rescuers are currently battling the blaze.

