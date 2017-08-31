West Brom sign Gibbs

West Bromwich Albion have signed left back Keiran Gibbs from Arsenal on a four-year contract, the club announced Wednesday.



The 27-year-old, who has 10 caps for England, made more than 200 appearances for Arsenal over more than a decade at the north London club. No fee was disclosed, but British media reported that Gibbs cost between 5-7 million pounds ($6.5-9 million).



Gibbs is West Brom's sixth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Oliver Burke, Gareth Barry, Ahmed Hegazi and Jay Rodriguez. The club also signed China international striker Zhang Yuning who has been loaned to Werder Bremen.





