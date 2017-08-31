Historic Test victory

Bangladesh registered their first-ever win over Australia in Test cricket, beating Steve Smith's men by 20 runs in a thrilling opening game in Dhaka on Wednesday. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets for 85 runs to help the hosts bowl out Australia for 244 shortly into the second session on the fourth day.



David Warner top-scored with 112 for the tourists, who were chasing a target of 265 after bowling out Bangladesh for 221 in the second innings.



Shakib lived up to his billing as the world's No.1 Test all-rounder, finishing with a match haul of 10 wickets and making 84 in Bangladesh's first-innings total of 260.



Australia are currently ranked fourth to Bangladesh's lowly ninth.

