Gibson leaves England

Ottis Gibson has agreed to step down from his role as England bowling coach and become South Africa's new head coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Wednesday.



Gibson, who took up his current role in 2015, will leave after England's third and final Test against West Indies next week.



He succeeds Russell Domingo, whose contract with Cricket South Africa expired ­after South Africa's 3-1 Test ­series defeat in England earlier this month.



Gibson, 48, is in his second spell working with England's pacemen after four years as head coach of his native West Indies from 2010 to 2014.





