National qualification match for 2017 World Robot Olympiad held in Syria

A Syrian girl takes part in the national qualification match for the 2017 World Robot Olympiad in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Aug. 29, 2017. A total of 300 competitors took part in the match to showcase their works in the field of robotics. The winners will take part in the 2017 World Robot Olympiad that will be held in Costa Rica in November. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

