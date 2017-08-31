Air, railway traffic affected as heavy rains hit Pakistan's Karachi

Air and railway traffic in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi has been affected after heavy rains hit the city, local Urdu media reported.



Dunya News reported that heavy rains, coupled with gusty winds, hit the city on Wednesday and inundated roads and railway lines, due to which railway traffic was suspended for some time and road traffic was badly affected.



The airport also completely suspended traffic due to the bad weather.



The rains hit the country two days before Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha and a large number of people working in Karachi had to go to their hometowns via trains, buses or planes.



The rainwater also inundated several low-lying areas and incidents of roof collapse were also reported from several areas.



Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum said a large number of fishermen have been trapped in the deep sea as forecast of heavy rains was not shared with them by the authorities in advance. The forum said that they are trying to rescue the trapped fishermen.



This is the second spell, which hit the country over the past 10 days.



At least 22 people were killed and many others injured in the earlier spell, which hit the city on Aug. 20.

