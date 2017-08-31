Brazil to appeal WTO request to drop industrial subsidies

Brazil on Wednesday said it was "inclined" to appeal a request by the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it should eliminate industrial subsidies.



"Our inclination is to appeal, but I am not going to enter into the details of the content for obvious reasons of strategy," Carlos Cozendey, the undersecretary general for Economic and Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Relations, said at a press conference.



Earlier, the WTO issued a decision that gave Brazil 90 days to remove subsidies to the automobile, telecommunications and computing sectors, after Japan and the European Union complained of unfair competition.



Brazil now has a period of 60 days, as of Sept. 19, to decide whether to appeal.



The subsidies were in the form of tax breaks and other benefits, such as prioritizing national goods over imported ones in public-sector purchasing, that were implemented during the administration of Dilma Rousseff to boost national industry.

