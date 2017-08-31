Russian military to receive newest Su-57 fighters in 2019

The Russian aerospace force is expected to receive the first batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters in 2019, Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said Wednesday.



The Russian Defense Ministry plans to sign a purchase contract in 2018 with Russia's United Aircraft Corporation and they are now working on the deal, Borisov told a news conference.



The Su-57 warplane, formerly known as T-50, is being developed by the Sukhoi Company under the United Aircraft Corporation. The single-seat twin-engine jet features supercruise, stealth and supermaneuverability.



Su-57 made its maiden flight in 2010 and will complete its first stage testing by the end of 2017.

