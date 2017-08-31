Finnair announces launch of flight from Helsinki to Nanjing

Finland's national airline on Wednesday announced the launch of services between Finnish capital Helsinki and Chinese ancient city Nanjing due next summer.



Beginning on May 13, 2018, the route will be the seventh connection between Finland and China. It would be flown three times a week during the summer and twice during the northern hemisphere winter, said Finnair.



The other destinations in China currently operated by Finnair are Chongqing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Peking, Shanghai and Xi'an.



In summer 2018, Finnair will have in all 38 weekly return flights between Helsinki and Chinese cities.



Elsewhere in Asia, Finnair will fly nonstop to Tokyo twice a day. Services to Delhi will be enhanced to four times per week during the summer and six times per week in the winter.



Finnair is a leading European airliner that focuses on Asian market. The airport in Helsinki will be expanded to almost twice big in the near future to cope with the the trend of increasing Asian tourists.

