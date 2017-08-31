Six family members confirmed dead in Houston flood

Six members of a Houston family, including four children, have found dead in Houston flood, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday.



Those people were still trapped in their van when they were found, said Gonzalez. There van plunged into Greens Bayou in Houston



Andrew Saldivar, a family member, said he found the van late Tuesday after waters began receding in the bayou.



A Houston Police Department dive team began recovering the bodies Wednesday morning.



The family disappeared Sunday afternoon while trying to drive through a deep pool of water. Sammy Saldivar, who was driving, was able to escape the van, but could not rescue anyone else.



The exact figure of deaths caused by Hurricane Harvey is not available at this moment. But dozens of people are feared lost their lives.

