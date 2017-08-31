94 IS militants killed in Iraqi airstrikes in Anbar province

Ninety-four Islamic State (IS) militants were killed Wednesday in Iraqi airstrikes on an IS-held city near the Syrian border in Iraq's western province of Anbar, said the Iraqi military.



Iraqi jet fighters carried out the airstrikes on six IS posts in the city of al-Qaim, some 480 km northwest of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, said Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) in a statement.



The airstrikes killed 94 IS militants, and destroyed two car bombs believed to be brought from the IS-held city of Bukamal in eastern Syria, the statement said.



Intelligence reports confirmed that among the killed militants included Dhafir al-Rawi, an IS security leader, and Mulla Hashim Frahat, one of the former IS leading figures in the newly-freed city of Tal Afar in northern Iraq, according to the statement.



The airstrikes came as the Iraqi forces are in final stage of an offensive aimed at driving IS militants out from the town of Ayadhiyah in Tal Afar area, which is the last IS redoubt in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh.

