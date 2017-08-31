London scientists uncover lost land of fantastical beasts

Scientists from the London Zoo revealed Wednesday how they have uncovered the lost world of Wallacea, thanks to the discovery of fossils from Indonesia.



Their discovery reveals that the Wallacean islands in Indonesia were once home to an array of fantastic beasts, a world of dragons, pygmy elephants and giant rodents, they said.



The recent fossil discovery led by scientists from ZSL (Zoological Society of London) indicates this world may have been reality for the islands of the Indonesian archipelago until a few thousands of years ago.



Published Wednesday in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the study describes the first extensive set of fossils of the Pleistocene and Holocene age to be excavated from the Indonesian island of Sumba, which forms part of Wallacea, a group of islands that boast unique natural history due to being isolated from the continental shelves of both Asia and Australia.



As well as finding two extinct species of giant rodents, the London team discovered a tooth from the world's largest living lizard species, the Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis), which is not found on Sumba today.



Other fossil finds included the jaw bones of a tiny elephant-like creature, a pygmy stegodon, which they said may represent the smallest of this group ever discovered.



According to the researchers, similar extinct species have previously been found on the nearby island of Flores, 50 km to the north, suggesting that this strange array of weird and wonderful creatures may have once been widespread across the islands of Wallacea.



The fossil record of Flores also contains the famous "hobbit", an extinct species of tiny human (Homo floresiensis) described in 2004, and the team suspects that Sumba might have also been home to a species of extinct human that is yet to be discovered.



Lead author Samuel Turvey of ZSL's Institute of Zoology said: "Many of the animals that evolved in isolation on islands in Wallacea were lost following the prehistoric arrival of modern humans. Understanding the past diversity of these islands can give a unique insight into the processes of evolution, explaining why some species were lost while others survived, and shedding new light on how many island ecosystems may have been shaped by human activity."



"It's highly likely that similarly extraordinary species also once existed across the other islands in this region, and we strongly encourage further study on Sumba, as there may be more secrets lurking undiscovered in its fossil history."

