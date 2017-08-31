Kenya should embrace China's growth strategy to achieve prosperity: expert

Kenya should borrow lessons from China's economic miracle that came to light three decades ago thanks to policy reforms and modernization of agriculture and manufacturing sectors, an expert said on Wednesday.



Alex Litu, an analyst specializing in informal economy, said in an article published by the People newspaper on Wednesday that China could offer Kenya valuable insight on how to leapfrog from an agrarian economy to an industrial one.



"The route taken by China is one which Kenya can borrow a leaf from when looking for ways to transform and grow its economy through agriculture and manufacturing," Litu remarked.



An estimated 75 percent of Kenyan population relies on agriculture for income generation while industrial take off is yet to be realized thanks to infrastructural, personnel and financing hiccups.



Litu noted that a transformed agriculture sector that underpinned China's stellar economic performance could provide inspiration to Kenya as it embarks on a transition from subsistence farming to advanced manufacturing.



"The significant improvement in agriculture helped China release labor from land to industry and service sectors," said Litu.



Kenya should take a cue from China and embark on policy reforms alongside technology adoption in order to sustain its status as a regional economic and industrial hub.



Litu hailed sweeping reforms that China undertook to realize phenomenal economic growth that spread benefits across the globe.



"Over the years, China has managed to turn around its economy by instituting certain reforms which have seen the country's economy grow exponentially into a global economic powerhouse," said Litu.



He noted that the development of a vibrant informal economy could help address poverty and unemployment crisis in Kenya.

