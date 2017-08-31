CPC concludes latest round of inspections: CCDI

The 12th round of inspections led by the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee concluded Wednesday, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC said.



The conclusion was confirmed when the details of the rectifications of the Party committees of 15 units, including Peking University, were published on the CCDI website.



The inspections, which kicked off in the first half of the year, covered provincial CPC organizations, central CPC and government organs, major state-owned enterprises and centrally-administered universities.



In June, the CCDI issued a statement exposing problems discovered in the inspections. On Aug. 25, the CCDI started to publish the rectifications, concluding on Wednesday.



The end of the 12th round of inspections marks the conclusion of the inspections led by the 18th CPC Central Committee, as the term of the 18th Committee ends soon.



The 19th CPC National Congress will be held in Beijing later this year.

