Famous novelist named Canadian senator

Well-known Canadian novelist David Adams Richards was appointed Canadian senator by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday.



"I am extremely -- extremely -- proud to have asked Mr. Richards to serve in the Senate of Canada. He is someone who is well known to us," Trudeau told reporters Wednesday after the appointment.



Richards will represent New Brunswick province in the Canadian Senate.



He has penned a number of best-selling books and has received a Governor General's Award in both the non-fiction and fiction categories.



He was a co-winner of the 2000 Giller Prize for his novel Mercy Among the Children, and has received a number of other prestigious awards, including two Geminis for script writing.



His 2010 national bestseller God Is is about his search for God and his sometimes rocky relationship with organized religion.



Richards has been lauded as one of the most distinct and compelling voices in contemporary literature. Many of his novels focus on betrayal, murder, adultery, corporate malfeasance and government corruption.



The author was named through the Canadian prime minister's new independent, merit-based appointments process, which was set up shortly after the Liberal government took office in late 2015.



"I've written 30, 31 books and I would like to do something else. I think I might be able to offer something. I was asked by friends to apply and I said, 'Well, OK. I'll do this and see what happens.' I didn't think I'd be selected, but I'm so very grateful and honored that I was," Richards said.



He is expected to sit as an independent outside the Senate Liberal caucus.



As party leader, Trudeau removed all Liberal senators from the national caucus at the height of the Senate expenses scandal in 2014.



Trudeau reiterated Wednesday that the changes are designed to restore the confidence of Canadians in the Senate and to demonstrate it can be a place of sober second thought that improves the quality of work done by Canada's parliamentary institutions.



After Richards' appointment, there are still eight Senate seats to be filled with two additional vacancies coming in quick succession after the retirement of Liberal senators Libbe Hubley and George Baker in September.

