Animals at Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/31 10:38:33

Wildebeests cross the Mara River at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)


 

Lion cubs play at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)


 

Zebras and wildebeests prepare to cross the Mara River at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)


 

A giraffe walks at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)


 

An elephant walks at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)


 

A lioness roars at a lion at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)


 

A lioness plays with her cub at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)


 

A hippo rests at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)


 

Two elephants walk at the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)


 

