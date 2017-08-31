Muslims across world prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/31 10:50:01

People buy nuts ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen, on Aug. 30, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)


 

A man buys raisins ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen, on Aug. 30, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)


 

A man buys sweets ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen, on Aug. 30, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)


 

