Muslims across world prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha Festival

People buy nuts ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen, on Aug. 30, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A man buys raisins ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen, on Aug. 30, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A man buys sweets ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen, on Aug. 30, 2017. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)