China Flower Expo to kick off on Sept. 1

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2017 shows a view of a part of the site of the 9th China Flower Expo in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The event is to kick off on Sept. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

