Artisans make lanterns for upcoming Mid-Autumn Day in Singapore

An artisan works on lanterns at Singapore's Chinatown on Aug. 29, 2017. More than 1,000 lanterns will be made for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Day celebrations to be held at Singapore's Chinatown. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

An artisan works on a lantern at Singapore's Chinatown on Aug. 29, 2017. More than 1,000 lanterns will be made for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Day celebrations to be held at Singapore's Chinatown. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Lanterns are seen at Singapore's Chinatown on Aug. 29, 2017. More than 1,000 lanterns will be made for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Day celebrations to be held at Singapore's Chinatown. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Artisans install dragonfly-shaped lanterns at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Aug. 30, 2017 for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Day celebrations. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

