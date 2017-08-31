Butter Sculpture Competition held in Toronto

Visitors watch a butter sculpture of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cuddling panda twin cubs at the Butter Sculpture Competition of the 139th Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A butter sculpture of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cuddling panda twin cubs is seen at the Butter Sculpture Competition of the 139th Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

File photo shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cuddling panda twin cubs at the Toronto Zoo in Toronto, Canada, March 7, 2016. The 139th Canadian National Exhibition held in Toronto from Aug. 18, 2017 to Sept. 4 displays works of a butter sculpture competition, one of which is based on this photo. (Xinhua/Canadian Prime Minister's Office)