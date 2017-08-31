3 killed in house collapse in India's Mumbai

At least three people were killed after a five-storyed residential building collapsed in India's financial capital Mumbai on Thursday, police said.



Some 20 others were still feared trapped under the debris of the old building that collapsed around 8:45 a.m. local time (0315 GMT) on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area.



"Eleven people have been rescued from debris. We are looking for other survivors. Number of trapped people not confirmed," police officer Manoj Sharma told the media.



A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was carrying out rescue work along with 10 fire tenders that had been pressed into service.



The building, which was home to some 11 families, collapsed two days after Mumbai and its adjoining areas were lashed by heaviest rain in 12 years on Tuesday.



On Saturday, a building being demolished in Mumbai's Chandivali crashed, killing at least six people.

