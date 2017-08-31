121 colored terracotta relics on exhibition in Xi'an

Colored terracotta heads are on display at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Museum in Xi’an City, the capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Aug. 30, 2017. The museum's exhibitions include 121 terracotta relics dating back from the pre-Qin Dynasty period to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). According to the museum, the artifacts display man-made blue and purple coloring. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Colored terracotta warriors that are in the process of being restored are on display at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Museum in Xi’an City, the capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Aug. 30, 2017. The museum's exhibitions include 121 terracotta relics dating back from the pre-Qin Dynasty period to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). According to the museum, the artifacts display man-made blue and purple coloring. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Colored terracotta warriors that are in the process of being restored are on display at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Museum in Xi’an City, the capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Aug. 30, 2017. The museum's exhibitions include 121 terracotta relics dating back from the pre-Qin Dynasty period to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). According to the museum, the artifacts display man-made blue and purple coloring. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Colored terracotta heads are on display at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Museum in Xi’an City, the capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Aug. 30, 2017. The museum's exhibitions include 121 terracotta relics dating back from the pre-Qin Dynasty period to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). According to the museum, the artifacts display man-made blue and purple coloring. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Colored terracotta figures that appear to be parading are on display at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Museum in Xi’an City, the capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Aug. 30, 2017. The museum's exhibitions include 121 terracotta relics dating back from the pre-Qin Dynasty period to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). According to the museum, the artifacts display man-made blue and purple coloring. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Carved colored bricks are on display at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Museum in Xi’an City, the capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Aug. 30, 2017. The museum's exhibitions include 121 terracotta relics dating back from the pre-Qin Dynasty period to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). According to the museum, the artifacts display man-made blue and purple coloring. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

Carved colored bricks are on display at the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Museum in Xi’an City, the capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Aug. 30, 2017. The museum's exhibitions include 121 terracotta relics dating back from the pre-Qin Dynasty period to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). According to the museum, the artifacts display man-made blue and purple coloring. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)