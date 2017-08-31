Ganjiang River sources well protected

An aerial view of a protected area for sources of the Ganjiang River in Shicheng County, East China’s Jiangxi Province. The county is home to 140 rivers and 1,679 hectares of wetlands, which contribute to the formation of the Ganjiang River, the province’s largest. More than 95 percent of the river's sources area is covered by forest. Ganjiang connects through Poyang Lake to the Yangtze River, the country's longest. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Yang)

