Number of Tibetan macaques keeps increasing

Dobrgyal feeds Tibetan macaque in the ecological reserve at Gongbo'gyamda County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Aug. 27, 2017. The number of the Tibetan macaques in the reserve kept increasing thanks to Dobrgyal, a forest keeper in the area, who has been working also as the only breeder in the past 16 years to the now 2,800 Tibetan macaques that attract more tourists for the reserve. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A Tibetan macaque plays in an enclosure in the ecological reserve at Gongbo'gyamda County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Aug. 27, 2017. The number of the Tibetan macaques in the reserve kept increasing thanks to Dobrgyal, a forest keeper in the area, who has been working also as the only breeder in the past 16 years to the now 2,800 Tibetan macaques that attract more tourists for the reserve. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A tourist takes photo of Tibetan macaques in the ecological reserve at Gongbo'gyamda County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Aug. 27, 2017. The number of the Tibetan macaques in the reserve kept increasing thanks to Dobrgyal, a forest keeper in the area, who has been working also as the only breeder in the past 16 years to the now 2,800 Tibetan macaques that attract more tourists for the reserve. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Dobrgyal feeds Tibetan macaques in the ecological reserve at Gongbo'gyamda County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Aug. 27, 2017. The number of the Tibetan macaques in the reserve kept increasing thanks to Dobrgyal, a forest keeper in the area, who has been working also as the only breeder in the past 16 years to the now 2,800 Tibetan macaques that attract more tourists for the reserve. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Tibetan macaques play as tourists look on in the ecological reserve at Gongbo'gyamda County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Aug. 27, 2017. The number of the Tibetan macaques in the reserve kept increasing thanks to Dobrgyal, a forest keeper in the area, who has been working also as the only breeder in the past 16 years to the now 2,800 Tibetan macaques that attract more tourists for the reserve. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)