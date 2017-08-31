Dongjiang Lake cloaked by mist in Hunan

Photo taken on August 28, 2017 shows the beautiful scenery of Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area in Zixing City, Hunan province. It is a 5A scenic area in China, known for its mist at sunset and sunrise between the months of May and October. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo taken on August 28, 2017 shows the beautiful scenery of Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area in Zixing City, Hunan province. It is a 5A scenic area in China, known for its mist at sunset and sunrise between the months of May and October. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo taken on August 28, 2017 shows the beautiful scenery of Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area in Zixing City, Hunan province. It is a 5A scenic area in China, known for its mist at sunset and sunrise between the months of May and October. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo taken on August 28, 2017 shows the beautiful scenery of Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area in Zixing City, Hunan province. It is a 5A scenic area in China, known for its mist at sunset and sunrise between the months of May and October. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo taken on August 28, 2017 shows the beautiful scenery of Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area in Zixing City, Hunan province. It is a 5A scenic area in China, known for its mist at sunset and sunrise between the months of May and October. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Tourists take photos on Dongjiang Lake on August 28 in the Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area in Zixing City, Hunan province. It is a 5A scenic area in China, known for its mist at sunset and sunrise between the months of May and October. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Tourists take photos on Dongjiang Lake on August 28 in the Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area in Zixing City, Hunan province. It is a 5A scenic area in China, known for its mist at sunset and sunrise between the months of May and October. (Photo/People's Daily Online)