Dongjiang Lake cloaked by mist in Hunan

Source:People's Daily Online Published: 2017/8/31 14:38:12

Photo taken on August 28, 2017 shows the beautiful scenery of Dongjiang Lake Scenic Area in Zixing City, Hunan province. It is a 5A scenic area in China, known for its mist at sunset and sunrise between the months of May and October. (Photo/People's Daily Online)


 

