Burning Man 2017: Photos from the festival

Pili Montilla wears a headdress as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S., Aug. 29, 2017. The first Burning Man took place in 1986 on a San Francisco beach. (Photo/Agencies)

Jen Van Schmus plays kickball on the Playa as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S., Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo/Agencies)

A participant during the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S., Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo/Agencies)

Participants explore the playa at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S., Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo/Agencies)

Participants gather in the shade of the art installation 'Tree of Tenere' at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S., Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo/Agencies)