Word matters

Illustrations: Xia Qing/GT

"Lady's Street occupies such prime real estate; it's kind of a waste."So said the shopkeeper of a dress store on Lady's Street. The street will be shut down on September 30 after 16 years in operation. Lady's Street was once a fashion landmark in the embassy shopping district, popular among local and international customers. However, with the changes in the marketplace over time, the street became increasingly inconsistent with the surrounding consumer environment. Unable to survive in the current business climate, shops on the street are closing down or liquidating their goods. (Source: Beijing Business Today)