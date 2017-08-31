The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou holds wedding showcase

Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou

More than 300 guests gathered at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou on August 27 for the hotel's 2017 Autumn wedding extravaganza.Put on in collaboration with Loveniwed and I Promise in the hotel's 1,209-square-meter pillarless Grand Ballroom, the showcase featured an elegant handcrafted cheongsam collection by Hong Ying Xiu Zhuang, Chinese evening gowns by Sherny Couture, and wedding shoes by Glamour Bella.As one of the highlights of the fashion show, the hotel presented its Ultimate Wedding Package priced at 38,888 yuan ($5,902), which features premium ingredients such as Alaskan crab, Australian rock lobster, abalone, and much more delectable treats.Four customized wedding packages named Pearl, Jade, Sapphire and Ruby, each starting at 8,680 yuan, were also prepared for couples to choose from.The hotel's pillarless, state-of-the-art, 1,209-square-meter new Grand Ballroom has a nine-meter-high ceiling and offers a flexible layout that can be divided into three separate venues for smaller events.A separate VIP room is also available within proximity to the Grand Ballroom, offering the most exquisite atmosphere as a holding area. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the 635-square-meter foyer space with natural light, making it ideal for pre-function cocktails and wedding receptions.