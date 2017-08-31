China World Summit Wing, Beijing stages 5th vertical run

Runners during the vertical run competition Photo: Courtesy of China World Summit Wing, Beijing

Over 900 athletes competed in the fifth edition of the China World Summit Wing, Beijing Vertical Run on August 26. Local and international runners conquered the colossal skyscraper by running up 2,041 steps to the rooftop finish line 330 meters above ground.Poland's Piotr Lobodzinski and Australia's Suzy Walsham stole the show, each pocketing a $1,500 first prize in the men's and women's elite races, respectively. Lobodzinski crossed the finish line with a time of 10:06. Second place in the men's event went to Emanuele Manzi from Italy. He came in at 10:52. Third place went to Ryoji Watanabe of Japan with a time of 10:59.In the women's race, Suzy Walsham defended her title with a time of 12:07. She was closely followed by Meng Gao from China with a time of 14:52. Cristina Bonacina from Italy came third at 15:08.Governed by the International Skyrunning Federation, Beijing's tallest vertical run was selected as an official race for the 2017 Vertical World Circuit (VWC), the world's premier skyscraper racing circuit. The VWC unites some of the world's most iconic skyscraper races, including the One World Trade Center race in New York City.Sponsors and partners of the 2017 China World Summit Wing Hotel Vertical Run include Shangri-la Hotels & Resorts, China World Trade Center, China World Mall, Qatar Airways, 5100 Tibet Spring, PlayerLayer, Hong Kong International Medical Center and Shangri-La Hotel, Doha.