Kempinski Hotel Beijing a local icon

Torsten Dressler, Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center's managing director Photo: Courtesy of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center

Every city has its icons. They can be symbolic buildings or impressive services. Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center is both. As one of the very earliest international hotels in town, the hotel has never failed to draw both new and returning guests. The hotel has had about nine managing directors over the past few decades and has recently done some renovations, yet the Kempinski culture remains as strong and vibrant as ever.Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center's current managing director Torsten Dressler has been working at the Kempinski for almost 20 years. He shared how he defines the word icon and what makes the hotel a local icon. To Dressler, an icon can be a building or people, but at the end of the day, it is always something that has an emotional tie, and that is what Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center is associated with."We are among the very first hotels in Beijing, and we are here to serve the people of Beijing and international visitors," Dressler said."Twenty-five years ago, Beijing was different. This hotel was a new place and one of the very few that existed at that time, which showed the world how China would be in the future after opening up and becoming international."To some people, the famous Paulaner restaurant is an icon, or perhaps it is its typical German beer and cuisine; however, in Dressler's eyes, none of them are iconic, but they represent authentic Bavarian culture and tradition."It's the stage we are providing that is iconic," he said.When the hotel was first opened, Paulaner was full with foreign visitors. Now, a foreign face can hardly be found. "This is part of the icon that shows that we have the full support of the local community," Dressler said.Although over 90 percent of Paulaner's customers are Chinese, Dressler said that it is very important not to blend Chinese flavors into the menu. Otherwise, the restaurant would lose its identity and authenticity.Having said that, Dressler said he and his team always try to respect Chinese culture and blend it in with the European flair of the hotel."I think in any organization, you must have a culture. What we are trying to bring in is a certain Kempinski DNA or culture that we try to blend with the Chinese culture," he said.He added that the culture has more to do with the people. "Whether it is the image or financial success, it always comes down to the people," said Dressler.As the hotel's managing director, he has to have the ability to put the right team together, and it has to be a very complementary team."I may be not the most creative guy, but I have to make sure that I have somebody here who can do it. You must also have the ability to listen to other people's opinions and very often the viewpoints of others help you make a better decision," Dressler said, adding that it is all a part of the Kempinski culture.