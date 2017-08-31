Heavy rains continue to hit Pakistan's Karachi, 12 dead

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured as heavy rains continued to lash Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, local Urdu media reported on Thursday.



Torrential rains, coupled with gusty winds, hit the city late Wednesday, leaving 12 dead, local media quoted rescue officials as saying.



Seven out of the victims were died from electrocution and others in roof and wall collapse incidents in different parts of Karachi, according to the ARY News.



Local reports said that several grid stations have tripped, halting electricity to many areas in the city, while the city's school administrations also declared schooling suspension due to the heavy monsoon downpour.



Roads and railway services were also affected by the heavy rainfall, causing great troubles to a large number of people planning to go to hometowns for Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Adha, which falls on Saturday.



According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, widespread rain, thundershowers with moderate to heavy rainfalls may occur in the city in next 24 hours. Heavy rainfalls may generate urban flooding if necessary arrangements are not taken by the city's municipal authorities, warned the office.



The weather office also advised fishermen to take precautionary measures and not to venture in deep sea till Saturday.



This is the second wet spell which hit the country over the past 10 days. At least 22 people were killed and several others injured in the spell on Aug. 20.

