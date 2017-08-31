China, Africa step up renewable energy cooperation

Cooperation between China and Africa has seen remarkable progress in renewable energy, showing the determination of developing countries to harness the huge potential of clean energy and combat climate change.



China-Africa Renewable Energy Cooperation and Innovation Alliance, a coalition of financing institutions, smart grid providers and core manufacturers, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation with Africa Renewable Energy Initiative (AREI).



"Africa has the highest potential for renewable energy, but the least access to it," said Seyni Nafo, chairman of AREI endorsed by the African Union Assembly.



The MOU will enable the two parties to cooperate in renewable energy generation in Africa, with Chinese smart grid providers and core renewable energy manufacturers providing technological and financial support.



Pilot projects include helping build micro-grids in some African households and villages, in combination with large-scale power construction.



As part of China's technology transfer efforts advocated by the United Nations Development Program, the move is expected to better deploy and distribute renewable energy technology in Africa.



The MOU indicates a shared vision to combat climate change and to promote sustainable development, as renewable energy is expected to function as a central pillar of China-Africa cooperation on climate issues, Nafo said.

