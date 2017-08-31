New services, deals

Boeing



Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co and Xiamen Air celebrated Thursday the completion of the first 787-8 base maintenance check, also known as a C-check and Wi-Fi modification at Boeing Shanghai's hangar at Shanghai Pudong Airport.



The relationship with Xiamen Air solidifies Boeing Shanghai's position in the global market for 787 heavy maintenance and connectivity modifications as it enters China's market.



A C-check is an extensive check of the airplane's systems and components that can require several days to perform.



China Southern



China Southern said on Monday that it has signed cooperation with Tourism Administration of Guangzhou Municipality to promote travel in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province.



The pilot project will have 10 promotion centers overseas, which will be expanded to 20 in the future.



KLM



KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said recently that it offers customers the opportunity to pay for tickets via WeChat Pay on klm.com and WeChat. KLM is the first non-Chinese airline to offer customers this payment option on the No.1 social media platform in the Chinese mainland.



Finair



Finnair said it is opening a new route to Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province.



The new Nanjing route will be opened in May 2018 and will be operated year-round. Nanjing will become Finnair's seventh destination in China, after Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Xi'an, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong, increasing Finnair's footprint in Northeast Asia.



The new flight between Helsinki and Nanjing will be operated three times per week during summer season.





