Happy birthday:



Those you work with will benefit if they allow you to put your uncanny insight into play in developing a sound business plan. The conditions are perfect right now for you to make a good investment or increase your earning potential. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 16, 18.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Recent events may have put you on edge, making you more emotional than usual. Don't hesitate to step away from a situation if you find yourself losing control. It will be better to retreat for now than to regret an outburst later. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



No one will be able to hide the truth from you this weekend so long as you listen to your intuition. You are highly likely to discover a treasure in the most unlikely of places if you have the courage to take risks you normally would avoid. ✭✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will have to push yourself hard if you want to finish a major project before the weekend comes to an end. Fortunately, all your effort will prove worthwhile down the line. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



This weekend should be all about you. Spend time engaging in enjoyable activities with the people you love the most. A break from your regular routine will be extremely rejuvenating. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Someone in your life may not understand or approve of your plans. If you are sincere about your commitments, you must not let anyone stand between you and your goals. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Don't be afraid to venture into unknown territory by trying your hand at something new. You will be able to gain new allies if you reach out a helping hand to others. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Good news will come your way this weekend when it comes to your financial situation. You will be able to meet interesting and compatible companions if you take part in activities available in your neighborhood. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Love is in the air this weekend. If you muster the courage to ask that special someone out on a date, the answer is sure to put a smile on your face. Make sure you get everything in writing when it comes to business deals. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Involving yourself with a cause you care about will not only help others but also help you expand your circle of friends. You will be able to create new career opportunities by furthering your education. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You may find yourself in need of a shoulder to cry on today. Your friends and family will be your best source of support, but you will have to be willing to open up to them first. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Any bargain hunting you do this weekend is sure to pay off huge dividends. Your outgoing nature will make you the center of attention. This will be a great time to head out for a night on the town with friends. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will have to take on greater responsibilities this weekend. Although this will put you under some pressure, you have what it takes inside to rise to the challenge. Try to look on the bright side of all things. ✭✭✭✭



