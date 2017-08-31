puzzle





ACROSS



1 Does more than whimpers



6 Made a choice



11 Place for pigs



14 Type of committee



15 Pamphlet relative



16 Misery resulting from affliction



17 How the worst pros play?



19 Victorian, historically



20 Travolta musical



21 Superb



23 Having scruples



26 Certain bridge players



27 Definitely not as nice



28 Put a pharaoh on layaway?



30 Naval lockup



31 "Seinfeld" character Braun



32 "___ only a game"



35 Be human, according to a saying



36 Victims of many triple slaps



38 Word that frequently follows me?



39 A little gob



40 Soft, moist parts of fruit



41 One with top billing



42 Good for tilling



44 An authoritative command



46 Attraction



48 Hiding places for wild game



49 Mosquito relative



50 Mask of death



52 Asian tie



53 Like one cracking knuckles before playing the piano?



58 Large coffee container



59 Covered with greenery, as some walls



60 Appraisal determination



61 Joplin piece "Maple Leaf ___"



62 Capital city on the Aare (var.)



63 Brought the curtain down on

DOWN



1 Part of a Breathalyzer



2 "Now, without further ___ ..."



3 "Horton Hears a ___"



4 Sleeping accommodations



5 Like rationing candidates



6 Butcher's garbage



7 "Not only that ..."



8 Scrabble piece



9 It can be electric



10 Clothing or textiles merchandise



11 British beer with a little sugar?



12 Bat mitzvah reading source



13 Irish poet William Butler



18 Don



22 It's in a pina colada



23 Fix firmly in concrete



24 ___ firma



25 Barber's job?



26 Swelling on an eyelid



28 Run away to marry



29 Christmas quaffs



31 Laze on deck



33 Breakfast staple



34 Arranges into various piles



36 Meaty thing at a barbecue



37 Toothpaste container



41 Tank type



43 Area or throw, e.g.



44 Leg entangler of cattle



45 Participate in Darwin's theory?



46 Love at the foot of Mount Etna



47 Certain astrological sign



48 Bonnie's partner in crime



50 It beats an ace high



51 Vital port of Yemen



54 One of the first to inhabit Eden



55 Ancient



56 Serve papers on



57 Danson of TV





