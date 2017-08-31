Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/31 19:54:37

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Does more than whimpers

  6 Made a choice

 11 Place for pigs

 14 Type of committee

 15 Pamphlet relative

 16 Misery resulting from affliction

 17 How the worst pros play?

 19 Victorian, historically

 20 Travolta musical

 21 Superb

 23 Having scruples

 26 Certain bridge players

 27 Definitely not as nice

 28 Put a pharaoh on layaway?

 30 Naval lockup

 31 "Seinfeld" character Braun

 32 "___ only a game"

 35 Be human, according to a saying

 36 Victims of many triple slaps

 38 Word that frequently follows me?

 39 A little gob

 40 Soft, moist parts of fruit

 41 One with top billing

 42 Good for tilling

 44 An authoritative command

 46 Attraction

 48 Hiding places for wild game

 49 Mosquito relative

 50 Mask of death

 52 Asian tie

 53 Like one cracking knuckles before playing the piano?

 58 Large coffee container

 59 Covered with greenery, as some walls

 60 Appraisal determination

 61 Joplin piece "Maple Leaf ___"

 62 Capital city on the Aare (var.)

 63 Brought the curtain down on

DOWN

  1 Part of a  Breathalyzer

  2 "Now, without further ___ ..."

  3 "Horton Hears a ___"

  4 Sleeping accommodations

  5 Like rationing candidates

  6 Butcher's garbage

  7 "Not only that ..."

  8 Scrabble piece

  9 It can be electric

 10 Clothing or textiles merchandise

 11 British beer with a little sugar?

 12 Bat mitzvah reading source

 13 Irish poet William Butler

 18 Don

22 It's in a pina colada

 23 Fix firmly in concrete

 24 ___ firma

 25 Barber's job?

 26 Swelling on an eyelid

 28 Run away to marry

 29 Christmas quaffs

 31 Laze on deck

 33 Breakfast staple

 34 Arranges into various piles

 36 Meaty thing at a barbecue

 37 Toothpaste container

 41 Tank type

 43 Area or throw, e.g.

 44 Leg entangler of cattle

 45 Participate in Darwin's theory?

 46 Love at the foot of Mount Etna

 47 Certain astrological sign

 48 Bonnie's partner in crime

 50 It beats an ace high

 51 Vital port of Yemen

 54 One of the first to inhabit Eden

 55 Ancient

 56 Serve papers on

 57 Danson of TV

solution



 



