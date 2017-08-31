puzzle
ACROSS
1 Does more than whimpers
6 Made a choice
11 Place for pigs
14 Type of committee
15 Pamphlet relative
16 Misery resulting from affliction
17 How the worst pros play?
19 Victorian, historically
20 Travolta musical
21 Superb
23 Having scruples
26 Certain bridge players
27 Definitely not as nice
28 Put a pharaoh on layaway?
30 Naval lockup
31 "Seinfeld" character Braun
32 "___ only a game"
35 Be human, according to a saying
36 Victims of many triple slaps
38 Word that frequently follows me?
39 A little gob
40 Soft, moist parts of fruit
41 One with top billing
42 Good for tilling
44 An authoritative command
46 Attraction
48 Hiding places for wild game
49 Mosquito relative
50 Mask of death
52 Asian tie
53 Like one cracking knuckles before playing the piano?
58 Large coffee container
59 Covered with greenery, as some walls
60 Appraisal determination
61 Joplin piece "Maple Leaf ___"
62 Capital city on the Aare (var.)
63 Brought the curtain down on
DOWN
1 Part of a Breathalyzer
2 "Now, without further ___ ..."
3 "Horton Hears a ___"
4 Sleeping accommodations
5 Like rationing candidates
6 Butcher's garbage
7 "Not only that ..."
8 Scrabble piece
9 It can be electric
10 Clothing or textiles merchandise
11 British beer with a little sugar?
12 Bat mitzvah reading source
13 Irish poet William Butler
18 Don
22 It's in a pina colada
23 Fix firmly in concrete
24 ___ firma
25 Barber's job?
26 Swelling on an eyelid
28 Run away to marry
29 Christmas quaffs
31 Laze on deck
33 Breakfast staple
34 Arranges into various piles
36 Meaty thing at a barbecue
37 Toothpaste container
41 Tank type
43 Area or throw, e.g.
44 Leg entangler of cattle
45 Participate in Darwin's theory?
46 Love at the foot of Mount Etna
47 Certain astrological sign
48 Bonnie's partner in crime
50 It beats an ace high
51 Vital port of Yemen
54 One of the first to inhabit Eden
55 Ancient
56 Serve papers on
57 Danson of TV
solution