Cultural relics protection

Illustration: Peter C.Espina/GT

According to reports, ancient cultural relics such as an antique clock, which dates back to Qing Dynasty, in Peking University have been damaged recently. It is said that inside the antique clock, there are different kinds of scribbles. And this is not an exceptional case. The cultural relics in Tsinghua University have also been damaged. It is high time that measures are taken to protect cultural relics in universities. Cultural relics are an important part of history and culture, and protecting them amounts to protecting our history. Universities should draw up detailed plans to restore the damaged cultural relics and avoid the reoccurrence of such cases. University students can set up some organizations to supervise the protection of cultural relics and promote the awareness of protecting relics among other students. What's more, tourists who visit universities should mind their behavior. Ancient cultural relics are the face of a country. Do you want to show the face of your country with scribbles on it?