Chinese police bust telecom fraud gang in Myanmar

Police from northeast China's Jilin Province have caught ten Chinese suspected of committing telecom fraud in Myanmar.



They were all taken back to China on Tuesday.



The suspects allegedly claimed they could help people obtain bank loans. Police suspected they started the fraud in January 2013 and have gained 3.6 million yuan (about 545,752 US dollars) in 235 cases.



When police found out the gang was operating in Myanmar, they sought approval from Myanmar police to round up the suspects. Chinese police officers went to the sites last Thursday, catching the suspects and seizing ten computers, dozens of mobile phones and lots of bank cards.



Telecom fraud is a growing crime in China.



In August 2016, a 19-year-old college student in Changchun, capital of Jilin, was cheated of 6,000 yuan in a case of telecom fraud and committed suicide by taking poison.

