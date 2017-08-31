DPRK rejects UNSC statement condemning latest missile test firing

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday rejected the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidential statement condemning its latest test firing of a medium-range ballistic missile.



A DPRK foreign ministry spokesman said the Pyongyang "categorically" rejected the UNSC's presidential statement.



"We had already warned the United States that we would be closely monitoring its conduct. The intermediate-range strategic ballistic rocket launching drill carried out by the Strategic Force of the KPA (Korean People's Army) this time is only a curtain raiser to the resolute countermeasures to be taken against the United States, as it responded to our warning by waging the belligerent Ulji Freedom Guardian joint drills," said the spokesman.



The spokesman said by holding the joint drills, the United States "had denied the DPRK's proactive measures to defuse the extreme tension and acted with imprudence."



The DPRK on Tuesday conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test firing from Pyongyang, in which the missile flew 2,700 km with an altitude of 550 km across northern Japan and hit its targeted waters in the north Pacific, calling it a prelude to further missile strikes in the Pacific theater against US targets.



"The Security Council expresses its grave concern that the DPRK is, by conducting such a launch over Japan as well as its recent actions and public statements, deliberately undermining regional peace and stability and has caused grave security concerns around the world," said the presidential statement released Tuesday by the UNSC.



The council demanded the DPRK not proceed with any further launches using ballistic missile technology and comply with relevant Security Council resolutions.



Pyongyang has repeatedly warned the United States that it would take counter-measures against its military threats, including joint military drills between US and South Korean troops.



The DPRK test fired two intercontinental ballistic missiles last month which it said was a self-defense deterrence against US threats and has threatened to envelope the US territory of Guam with missile firings if it is further provoked.

