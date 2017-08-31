3rd round of Brexit talks reach no decisive progress on major subjects: EU chief negotiator

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/31 20:16:04





"Protect EU order and Single Market is our top priority in Brexit talks...you can not simply remain in the single market while shun EU responsibilities," said Barnier.



"If we want the talks to be successful, we have to be as constructive as possible and as less ambiguous as possible," he added.

No decisive progress has been reached in the 3rd round of Brexit talks, European Union (EU) chief negotiator Michel Barnier said here Thursday, warning that the talk mandate given by the European Parliament should not be underestimated."Protect EU order and Single Market is our top priority in Brexit talks...you can not simply remain in the single market while shun EU responsibilities," said Barnier."If we want the talks to be successful, we have to be as constructive as possible and as less ambiguous as possible," he added.